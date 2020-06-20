196 County Street, Apt. 1R

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking

LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE EVERY DAY!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! First Floor, Brand new 2 Bedroom luxury loft style apartment, double vanity and custom tile tub, high end vinyl flooring, pantry closet, walk-in closet, one off-street parking spot, private entrance.

NO APPLICATION FEES - $1200/ monthly. Owner Requires First and Last month's rents to move in - $2400 – No pets and no smoking inside the unit or common areas.

PLEASE DO NOT CALL! Everything is handled by us online.

Any False or Fraudulent information will result in automatic disqualification.

The Entire Application Process is ONLINE.

All Showings are Scheduled ONLINE.

List of Required Supporting Documentation:

***Please have the below information ready when you apply online. You can scan (or snap a picture) and upload all of the required docs right into the application website. We will only consider income from sources that are independently verifiable. We also check all references. Supporting documentation will be required.

Valid government issued identification

Sufficient amount of pay stubs needed to establish an average monthly income

If self-employed, sufficient documentation to establish an average monthly income

This may include:

Tax returns

Receipts

Bank account statements

Documentation to support the stated amount of any additional income received

Current and Prior Landlord and Employer Contact Information

Any additional documentation that you feel is necessary to verify information you provide in the application. The more, the better.

Fee Disclosure:

There is NO fee paid by the Tenant directly to the Broker or Landlord. The Landlord pays all rental fees to the Broker to include the cost of the tenant’s credit report. We may pull a “hard” credit report (meaning a credit report that generates a FICO Score) that could impact your credit score.

Lead Paint Disclosure (Unless otherwise noted):

*Owner/Lessor has no knowledge of lead-based paint and/or lead-based paint hazards in the housing.

*Owner/Lessor has no reports or records pertaining to lead-based paint and/or lead-based paint hazards in the housing.

Other Disclosures:

This apartment is advertised by a real estate broker who is the property manager for the landlord.

The real estate broker is David M Ferreira of Fortified Realty Group Fall River, MA.

Any of the Property Owners or Agents/Employees of the Broker may show the apartment instead of the Broker.

All tenant screening to be handled by the Broker.