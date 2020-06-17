All apartments in Everett
Everett, MA
25 Charlton St.
Last updated May 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

25 Charlton St.

25 Charlton Street · (617) 262-3075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Charlton Street, Everett, MA 02149
Lower Mystic Basin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
yoga
BEDROOM TYPES & MONTHLY RATES: Studio: (510-541 sq. ft) $1700-$1975 Open 1 Bed, 1 Bath: (557-692 sq. ft) $1700-$2105 1 Bed, 1 Bath: (693-928 sq. ft) $2100-$2455 1 Bed, 1 Bath plus Den: (810-894 sq. ft) $2415-$2710 2 Bed, 2 Bath: (935-1144 sq. ft) $2630-$3040 2 Bed, 2 Bath plus Den: (1430 sq. ft) $3835-$3885 3 Bed, 2 Bath: (1295-1356 sq. ft) $3545-$3900 BUILDING INFORMATION: All amenities, trash removal, and recycling services are included in the rent. Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and are independently metered and billed directly to the residents of each apartment. 1 included parking space covered in the price of rent, additional spaces rented for $125/month. Pets are negotiable and require management approval prior to move-in. There are breed restrictions and a two pet limit. Free bike storage to residents. Spacious swimming pool area for lounging. Roof deck with great views and grilling areas. Community lounge and library. Fitness center and yoga studio. Convenient commuting to Boston and surrounding neighborhoods. Outdoor space with media system for midnight movies under the stars. Dog was and car wash. MOVE-IN COST: Holding Deposit: $500 Security Deposit: Pending Approval/$500 for pet owners First Months Rent: Varies based on move-in date LOCAL AMENITIES JUST 10 MINUTES FROM THE BATCH YARD: 1. Charlestown's Navy Yard Bistro 2. TD Garden 3. Museum of Science 4. Boston Opera House 5. Microsoft NERD Center 6. Boston Commons and Public Garden 7. DRINK on Congress Street 8. Seaport ICA 9. Louis Boston 10. Kendall Square Cinema

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Charlton St. have any available units?
25 Charlton St. has a unit available for $2,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Charlton St. have?
Some of 25 Charlton St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Charlton St. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Charlton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Charlton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Charlton St. is pet friendly.
Does 25 Charlton St. offer parking?
Yes, 25 Charlton St. does offer parking.
Does 25 Charlton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Charlton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Charlton St. have a pool?
Yes, 25 Charlton St. has a pool.
Does 25 Charlton St. have accessible units?
No, 25 Charlton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Charlton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Charlton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Charlton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Charlton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
