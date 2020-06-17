25 Charlton St.

Amenities

BEDROOM TYPES & MONTHLY RATES: Studio: (510-541 sq. ft) $1700-$1975 Open 1 Bed, 1 Bath: (557-692 sq. ft) $1700-$2105 1 Bed, 1 Bath: (693-928 sq. ft) $2100-$2455 1 Bed, 1 Bath plus Den: (810-894 sq. ft) $2415-$2710 2 Bed, 2 Bath: (935-1144 sq. ft) $2630-$3040 2 Bed, 2 Bath plus Den: (1430 sq. ft) $3835-$3885 3 Bed, 2 Bath: (1295-1356 sq. ft) $3545-$3900 BUILDING INFORMATION: All amenities, trash removal, and recycling services are included in the rent. Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and are independently metered and billed directly to the residents of each apartment. 1 included parking space covered in the price of rent, additional spaces rented for $125/month. Pets are negotiable and require management approval prior to move-in. There are breed restrictions and a two pet limit. Free bike storage to residents. Spacious swimming pool area for lounging. Roof deck with great views and grilling areas. Community lounge and library. Fitness center and yoga studio. Convenient commuting to Boston and surrounding neighborhoods. Outdoor space with media system for midnight movies under the stars. Dog was and car wash. MOVE-IN COST: Holding Deposit: $500 Security Deposit: Pending Approval/$500 for pet owners First Months Rent: Varies based on move-in date LOCAL AMENITIES JUST 10 MINUTES FROM THE BATCH YARD: 1. Charlestown's Navy Yard Bistro 2. TD Garden 3. Museum of Science 4. Boston Opera House 5. Microsoft NERD Center 6. Boston Commons and Public Garden 7. DRINK on Congress Street 8. Seaport ICA 9. Louis Boston 10. Kendall Square Cinema



Terms: One year lease