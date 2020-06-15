Amenities

parking some paid utils internet access

9 Edwards Avenue Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 1st Floor Year Round Condo-Dennis Port - Roomy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo. Large living room leading to dining area and kitchen. Both Bedrooms are a good size.

1 Assigned parking space per unit, others will need to park in visitors. Heat and Hot Water included. Tenant responsible for own electric and cable/Internet.



Located close to Beaches and downtown Dennisport



ABSOLUTELY:No Smoking or cultivating of any kind. Tenant must have good credit, good references and no criminal or eviction history. First Months Rent, Last Months Rent and Security Deposit is due at lease signing. (all equal to one months rent)



No Pets Allowed



