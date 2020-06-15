All apartments in Dennis Port
9 Edwards Avenue

9 Edwards Avenue · (508) 394-4446 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9 Edwards Avenue, Dennis Port, MA 02639
Dennis Port

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 Edwards Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
9 Edwards Avenue Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 1st Floor Year Round Condo-Dennis Port - Roomy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo. Large living room leading to dining area and kitchen. Both Bedrooms are a good size.
1 Assigned parking space per unit, others will need to park in visitors. Heat and Hot Water included. Tenant responsible for own electric and cable/Internet.

Located close to Beaches and downtown Dennisport

ABSOLUTELY:No Smoking or cultivating of any kind. Tenant must have good credit, good references and no criminal or eviction history. First Months Rent, Last Months Rent and Security Deposit is due at lease signing. (all equal to one months rent)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5485741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Edwards Avenue have any available units?
9 Edwards Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9 Edwards Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9 Edwards Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Edwards Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9 Edwards Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dennis Port.
Does 9 Edwards Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9 Edwards Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9 Edwards Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Edwards Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Edwards Avenue have a pool?
No, 9 Edwards Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9 Edwards Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9 Edwards Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Edwards Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Edwards Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Edwards Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Edwards Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
