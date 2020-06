Amenities

Beautiful, renovated, single family house, prime location - across from Endicott Estate that has distinction of being listed on the National Register of Historic Places, known for great events. Beautiful hardwood floors, glass door to a deck from kitchen/dining area. Highly rated Greenlodge Elementary School district, short drive to Legacy Place and Highway. Great , big fenced in back yard. Plenty of storage space in full, walk out basement.