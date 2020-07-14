All apartments in Dedham
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:56 PM

1000 Presidents Way · (781) 544-4504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA 02026

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1301 · Avail. now

$2,474

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 1117 · Avail. Sep 19

$2,514

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 1225 · Avail. now

$2,555

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2102 · Avail. Oct 9

$2,428

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 2206 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,544

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1436 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,573

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jefferson at Dedham Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
bbq/grill
coffee bar
dog park
lobby
Our captivating location embodies a sociable atmosphere, within a 3 minute walk of Legacy Place offering the best shopping, dining and entertainment experience in the region. Take in the day with some of the trendiest boutique shops or experience the lavish collection of specialty retailers. Enjoy a dinner with friends at The Yard House and complete your evening at the Showcase Cinema De Lux or enjoy the upbeat atmosphere at Kings for upscale bowling and billiards. Across the street is the Dedham Corporate Station, for daily commutes to Boston or weekend excursions. Only 25 minutes to Bostons South Station! Adjacent to I-95, Rt-128, I-93 and Rt-1, our location offers unrivaled accessibility. At home, appreciate an incomparable standard of apartment living. Take advantage of our well-appointed amenities and un-matched community features.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: No deposits or monthly fees. Pets subject to restrictions. Please see a representative for details.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Reserved Carports available for lease.
Storage Details: Storage units are available for lease. Pricing ranges depending on size.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Jefferson at Dedham Station have any available units?
Jefferson at Dedham Station has 16 units available starting at $2,428 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Jefferson at Dedham Station have?
Some of Jefferson at Dedham Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jefferson at Dedham Station currently offering any rent specials?
Jefferson at Dedham Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jefferson at Dedham Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Jefferson at Dedham Station is pet friendly.
Does Jefferson at Dedham Station offer parking?
Yes, Jefferson at Dedham Station offers parking.
Does Jefferson at Dedham Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jefferson at Dedham Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jefferson at Dedham Station have a pool?
Yes, Jefferson at Dedham Station has a pool.
Does Jefferson at Dedham Station have accessible units?
No, Jefferson at Dedham Station does not have accessible units.
Does Jefferson at Dedham Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jefferson at Dedham Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Jefferson at Dedham Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Jefferson at Dedham Station has units with air conditioning.

