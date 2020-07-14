Jefferson at Dedham Station.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access media room package receiving bbq/grill coffee bar dog park lobby

Our captivating location embodies a sociable atmosphere, within a 3 minute walk of Legacy Place offering the best shopping, dining and entertainment experience in the region. Take in the day with some of the trendiest boutique shops or experience the lavish collection of specialty retailers. Enjoy a dinner with friends at The Yard House and complete your evening at the Showcase Cinema De Lux or enjoy the upbeat atmosphere at Kings for upscale bowling and billiards. Across the street is the Dedham Corporate Station, for daily commutes to Boston or weekend excursions. Only 25 minutes to Bostons South Station! Adjacent to I-95, Rt-128, I-93 and Rt-1, our location offers unrivaled accessibility. At home, appreciate an incomparable standard of apartment living. Take advantage of our well-appointed amenities and un-matched community features.