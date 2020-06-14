Apartment List
MA
/
chelsea
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

210 Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA with garage

Chelsea apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Admirals Hill
9 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,805
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Soldiers Home
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,602
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
375 Broadway
375 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,700
807 sqft
Amazing luxury loft apartment located in Downtown Chelsea just minutes from Boston, Cambridge and the new Encore Casino! This huge studio is only a few blocks to Chelsea Station! Seconds to restaurants/shops.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
315 Broadway
315 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1036 sqft
Introducing 315 Broadway- A brand new 46-unit luxury apartment development in the heart of Winter Hill, Somerville.
Results within 1 mile of Chelsea
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,130
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
14 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
39 Units Available
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,251
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
33 Units Available
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
846 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
194 Havre St.
194 Havre Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
959 sqft
NO BROKER FEE, VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE, will consider June- July move in dates. PRIVATE ROOF DECK. Be the first to live in a gorgeous new construction boutique elevator building located in the heart of East Boston.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
5-9 Trenton St, Unit 1
5-9 Trenton Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1150 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-unit building located between Maverick Square and Airport blue line in East Boston. Unit features living room and modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
17 Chestnut St. - 2
17 Chestnut Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1275 sqft
Well-maintained sun-drenched condo located in the historic part of Charlestown on the Freedom Trail facing the USS Constitution in a breathtaking Brownstone. The unit consists of 2 gorgeous bedrooms, and 2 luxurious bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Chelsea
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Revere
106 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,796
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Kendall Square
58 Units Available
Proto
88 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,427
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
857 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
West End
47 Units Available
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,285
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1422 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
D Street - West Broadway
15 Units Available
Flats on D
411 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1138 sqft
Short walk gets you to Seaport and South Boston. Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Covered, gated parking. Walk to Silver Line and Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
West End
25 Units Available
Avenir
101 Canal St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,905
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1183 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in every unit. On-site amenities include clubhouse, gym, hot tub and coffee bar. Conveniently located just off I-93 and within blocks of Boston Common.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
South End
39 Units Available
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,410
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,810
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,635
871 sqft
South End location near theaters, dining and nightlife. Walkable to Tufts Medical Center and transit. Pet-friendly community with dog park. New construction features pool, yoga, game room, bike storage. Granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
D Street - West Broadway
51 Units Available
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,500
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,804
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Chelsea, MA

Chelsea apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

