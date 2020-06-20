19 Fernglade Rd

Amenities

This Spacious Single Family Home includes, Kitchen with brand new Stainless Steel Appliances-Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Stove, 4 generous bedrooms - all have new laminate flooring & one has carpet, 2 Full Bathroom, Laundry room / Washer & Dryer included and mud room which includes extra freezer. Everyone will enjoy the bonus Sunroom off the large Dining room. Off the Living room you have a private office space, if you like. Last but not least is a 2 car garage and a private back yard. NO Pets Tenants must review 3 D video, complete application and rental forms.