Burlington, MA
19 Fernglade Rd
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:09 AM

19 Fernglade Rd

19 Fernglade Road · (978) 988-0028
Location

19 Fernglade Road, Burlington, MA 01803
Havenville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2142 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Spacious Single Family Home includes, Kitchen with brand new Stainless Steel Appliances-Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Stove, 4 generous bedrooms - all have new laminate flooring & one has carpet, 2 Full Bathroom, Laundry room / Washer & Dryer included and mud room which includes extra freezer. Everyone will enjoy the bonus Sunroom off the large Dining room. Off the Living room you have a private office space, if you like. Last but not least is a 2 car garage and a private back yard. NO Pets Tenants must review 3 D video, complete application and rental forms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Fernglade Rd have any available units?
19 Fernglade Rd has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Fernglade Rd have?
Some of 19 Fernglade Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Fernglade Rd currently offering any rent specials?
19 Fernglade Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Fernglade Rd pet-friendly?
No, 19 Fernglade Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington.
Does 19 Fernglade Rd offer parking?
Yes, 19 Fernglade Rd does offer parking.
Does 19 Fernglade Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Fernglade Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Fernglade Rd have a pool?
No, 19 Fernglade Rd does not have a pool.
Does 19 Fernglade Rd have accessible units?
No, 19 Fernglade Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Fernglade Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Fernglade Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Fernglade Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Fernglade Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
