/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
84 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brockton, MA
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
Brockton Heights
5 Units Available
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Montello
1 Unit Available
24 Banks St
24 Banks Street, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
867 sqft
Condition: Like Brand New; Renovated Monthly Rent: $1,600 (Gas & Electric Not Included) Availability - Available Today Deposits - First Month's Rent/ $1,600 - Security Deposit/ $1,600 - Brokers Fee/ $800 - Background Check & Credit Report Fee/
Results within 1 mile of Brockton
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Montello
1 Unit Available
Claremont
500 North Quincy Street, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
www.b7properties.net/the-claremont.
Results within 5 miles of Brockton
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
South Braintree
7 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1178 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
7 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Weymouth
24 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Weymouth
5 Units Available
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,236
1147 sqft
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
North Randolph
10 Units Available
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
34 Hayden
34 Hayden Avenue, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Great opportunity to rent this updated sunny 2 bedroom unit directly across from Whitman Park! 2 off street parking spaces in driveway, large backyard space, all new replacement windows & flooring within walking distance to the MBTA!
1 of 12
Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
1 Unit Available
186 Main
186 Main Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Newly renovated duplex downtown Easton. This spacious unit features: 2 bedrooms, an office/den and 1.5 bathrooms. 1100 square feet, two floors of living space and basement for storage. Eat-in kitchen features new cabinets and appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Brockton
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1199 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
North Randolph
7 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1275 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
809 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:31pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
28 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
900 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1249 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
South Quincy
10 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Similar Pages
Brockton 2 BedroomsBrockton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrockton 3 BedroomsBrockton Accessible ApartmentsBrockton Apartments with Balcony
Brockton Apartments with GarageBrockton Apartments with GymBrockton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrockton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrockton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MA