Amenities

hardwood floors refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute 1 Bedroom Available Now - Property Id: 300637



87 W Chestnut Street, 2nd floor

1 Bedroom

3 Room Apartment

$1200 includes Hot Water

Tenant to pay Electric (heat)

Hardwood floors

New Fridge

First, Last and 1/2 month brokers fee

Available now

No pets please

Coin op laundry will be put in the basement



Call ACB Realty, 781-356-2552

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300637

Property Id 300637



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5856935)