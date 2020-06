Amenities

GROUP SHOWING: Sunday, June 14th, 12-1:30. Westside 2 bedroom apartment with kitchen, living room and dining room on the 1st. Very CLEAN unit, set in a well established neighborhood with numerous shops nearby. July 1st occupancy available. Requirements: Rental application with financial history, credit report and references with 1st & last months' rent. No Smoking, No Pets allowed.