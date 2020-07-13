/
pet friendly apartments
11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bridgewater, MA
24 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
Studio
$1,360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
900 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
1 Unit Available
322 Broad St
322 Broad Street, Plymouth County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1040 sqft
*NO BROKER FEE* Tenants pay for gas, all other UTILITIES INCLUDED. Come check out this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment conveniently located just steps away from all of Bridgewater Center's best shops and amenities.
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.
258 Chestnut Farm Way
258 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Master suite, laundry, ample storage, & more - Property Id: 283727 Chestnut Farm Apartments located in Raynham MA on a 50-acre protected wooded area with nearby access to Routes 24 and 44, I-495, restaurants, and shopping centers.
1305 North Main Street
1305 North Main Street, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Raynham. Amenities included: central air, central heat, and washer dryer. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,995/month rent. $1,995 security deposit required.
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Somerset
54 East Walnut Street
54 East Walnut Street, Taunton, MA
1 Bedroom
$940
450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 54 East Walnut Street in Taunton. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Twin Ponds Drive - 1
5 Twin Ponds Dr, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Twin Ponds Condos situated on peaceful 9 acre wooded lot. New Construction Luxury 2 Bedroom Townhouse style unit featuring open floor plan with hardwood floors and great natural light.
Montello
Claremont
500 North Quincy Street, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
www.b7properties.net/the-claremont.
City Center
230 School St 4
230 School St, Taunton, MA
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
Unit 4 Available 07/15/20 1 Bed, 2nd floor, $950/month, 1st,Last & Security - Property Id: 317080 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 2nd flr, no utilities, Month-to-Month, 1st - last & security, $950/mth, domestic cat or dog 25lbs or under full grown, ON street
