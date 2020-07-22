Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in Bridgewater, MA with washer-dryers

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
41 Shaw Road
41 Shaw Road, Bridgewater, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom apartment located near Bridgewater State University. Stackable laundry in unit. Townhouse style apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgewater
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 21 at 02:09 PM
5 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
332 Chestnut Farm Way
332 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Stunning two bedroom with $500 off move in costs! - Property Id: 309754 Gorgeous two bedroom, two full bathroom unit located on the top floor with vaulted ceilings! Call today for our rent special of $500 off your move-in costs! Apply at
Results within 10 miles of Bridgewater
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
15 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
City Center
144 School St 3
144 School Street, Taunton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Spacious apartment near downtown taunton. - Property Id: 308381 Very spacious 2 bedroom apartment for rent in proximity to taunton center a lot of storage and closet space. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
85 oak st
85 Oak Street, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Spacious one level house - Property Id: 307387 Beautiful property highway accessible near route 24. Also access to public transportation. Recently remodeled with new painted walls, new appliances. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Lyons Lane
4 Lyons Lane, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
***1st SHOWINGS ON WED 7/22 5:00-6:00 OR come by SAT 7/25 10:00-11:00** RIGHT SIDE of duplex AVAILABLE NOW! Desired private entrance! Great deal for just $1700/mo!!! Tenant to provide own Fridge, Washer & Dryer!! The 1st floor has

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
12 Union St 2nd Floor
12 Union Street, Bristol County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
910 sqft
Appartment for rent in N Easton, Ma - Property Id: 262900 Newly renovated 2nd floor apartment. Large 20x17 great room leads out to private 17x8 deck. Kitchen has new cabinets and appliances including dish washer.
City Guide for Bridgewater, MA

Legend has it that Bridgewater is ground zero to the Bridgewater Triangle (insert Twilight Zone music here). Folks claim that 200 square miles of southeastern Massachusetts possesses Bermuda Triangle-esque oddities, such as UFO and Bigfoot sightings, monster snakes, and poltergeists. Read on to learn more about this university town -- if you dare!

At last count, the U.S. Census concluded that 7,841 individuals call Bridgewater home. Geographically, Bridgewater is quite large, with an area of about 28 miles. That means that residents have plenty of room to breathe and wide open spaces to enjoy. It's a far cry from the city's neighbor 25 miles to the south, Boston. It's no wonder that so many Bridgewater residents are big-city escapees who gladly brave the commute to Beantown each day in return for a more tranquil quality of life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Bridgewater, MA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bridgewater offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Bridgewater. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bridgewater can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

