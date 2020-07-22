9 Apartments for rent in Bridgewater, MA with washer-dryers
Legend has it that Bridgewater is ground zero to the Bridgewater Triangle (insert Twilight Zone music here). Folks claim that 200 square miles of southeastern Massachusetts possesses Bermuda Triangle-esque oddities, such as UFO and Bigfoot sightings, monster snakes, and poltergeists. Read on to learn more about this university town -- if you dare!
At last count, the U.S. Census concluded that 7,841 individuals call Bridgewater home. Geographically, Bridgewater is quite large, with an area of about 28 miles. That means that residents have plenty of room to breathe and wide open spaces to enjoy. It's a far cry from the city's neighbor 25 miles to the south, Boston. It's no wonder that so many Bridgewater residents are big-city escapees who gladly brave the commute to Beantown each day in return for a more tranquil quality of life. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bridgewater offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Bridgewater. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bridgewater can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.