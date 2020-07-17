All apartments in Braintree Town
Last updated July 17 2020

379 Plain St

379 Plain Street · (781) 356-2552
Location

379 Plain Street, Braintree Town, MA 02184
South Braintree

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $3000 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,000

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Available 08/01/20 4 Bd/2 Ba Hse for Rent, small pets considered! - Property Id: 308451

Thank you for your interest in the property located on Plain Street in Braintree with an August 1st move-in date.

Non-smokers preferred
$3000 per month
Single family home
Small dog or indoor cat may be negotiable
4-5 Bedrooms
Bonus family/sitting room
2 Bathrooms
Newer hardwood floors throughout
Eat-in-kitchen
Full size fridge
Dishwasher
Disposal
In unit laundry
Available 8/1/20
Approximately 1700 Square Feet
Huge yard
Set back from the street
No utilities
You pay water, sewer, gas and electric
Snow removal and lawn care are not included
Off-street parking (4 cars)
Easy access at Braintree “T”
Very easy access to the expressway

Move in costs= First month, Full security, ½ Month Broker's fee $
Strong income and credit required!

Call ACB Realty, 781-356-2552

Copy and paste link below to fill out our application and send to joanne.martins@acbrealtyinc.com to apply

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cqJoTPeVP3BV3Wr4RDTAePVruzXH6DFh/view?usp=sharing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/379-plain-st-braintree-ma/308451
Property Id 308451

(RLNE5942069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

