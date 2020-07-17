Amenities
Available 08/01/20 4 Bd/2 Ba Hse for Rent, small pets considered! - Property Id: 308451
Thank you for your interest in the property located on Plain Street in Braintree with an August 1st move-in date.
Non-smokers preferred
$3000 per month
Single family home
Small dog or indoor cat may be negotiable
4-5 Bedrooms
Bonus family/sitting room
2 Bathrooms
Newer hardwood floors throughout
Eat-in-kitchen
Full size fridge
Dishwasher
Disposal
In unit laundry
Available 8/1/20
Approximately 1700 Square Feet
Huge yard
Set back from the street
No utilities
You pay water, sewer, gas and electric
Snow removal and lawn care are not included
Off-street parking (4 cars)
Easy access at Braintree “T”
Very easy access to the expressway
Move in costs= First month, Full security, ½ Month Broker's fee $
Strong income and credit required!
Call ACB Realty, 781-356-2552
Copy and paste link below to fill out our application and send to joanne.martins@acbrealtyinc.com to apply
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cqJoTPeVP3BV3Wr4RDTAePVruzXH6DFh/view?usp=sharing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/379-plain-st-braintree-ma/308451
