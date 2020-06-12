/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
194 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Braintree Town, MA
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
South Braintree
8 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1178 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
North Braintree
1 Unit Available
505 West St.
505 West Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1336 sqft
24-hour fitness center24-hour package pickup *Business centerClubhouse (available for rental) *Controlled-access buildingDog parkElevatorFire pit areaFurnished apartments availableGarage parking *On-site storage *Pet friendlyPlaygroundPoolside
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
28 Commercial St.
28 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
988 sqft
1 Month Free !! !Direct access to MBTA commuter rail Granite countertop Grilling and fit pit area Ground Level Private Entrance Handicapped Accessible Hard Surface CounterTops Hardwood Flooring Keyless entry Outdoor heated pool Plank flooring
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
Landing 53
25 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1054 sqft
_____FEATURED AMENITIES_________ Outdoor Pool Keyless Entry State-of-the-art Gym Virtual Group Fitness Resident Lounge Pet Friendly Rooftop Deck and Lounge Retail shops on the 1st floor Full size washer/dryer in each unit 11 units with a balcony
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
30 Commercial St Unit 212
30 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: $75/MONTH (Limit 1 space) UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $50/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Custom cabinets Stainless appliances Granite
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1160 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
South Quincy
7 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
South Quincy
10 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
South Quincy
16 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
790 Willard St.
790 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1023 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
445 Willard St.
445 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1208 sqft
Community Amenities Private Garage Available Fitness Center Storage Available Elevator Building Online Work Orders Online Payment Professionally Managed by Gebsco Proud Affiliate of the NAA Security Deposit Alternative Available Apartment Amenities
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
87 Franklin St
87 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1337 sqft
This enormous two bedroom, two bathroom unit has a sweeping open floor plan with large windows that create a warm sunlit feel. Harwood floors throughout with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
119 Quincy St
119 Quincy Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 05/01/20 Available Now-Thru June! Beautiful 2 bed 2 full bath unit for rent in South Quincy. 830 sq feet. Available April 1 .Unit is beautifully maintained and comes with in unit laundry, central air, and 2 parking spaces on private lot.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
South Weymouth
20 Units Available
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Marina Bay
3 Units Available
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1142 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens and private patios with views of the Boston skyline and Marina Bay. Complementary shuttle to nearby rail line and rental vehicles available on-site. Within walking distance to the Marina boardwalk.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1199 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Quincy Center
15 Units Available
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1130 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
Marina Bay
15 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,693
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Weymouth
24 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,541
1305 sqft
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
