2 bedroom apartments
430 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Braintree Town, MA
South Braintree
7 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1178 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
30 Commercial St Unit 212
30 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: $75/MONTH (Limit 1 space) UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $50/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Custom cabinets Stainless appliances Granite
East Braintree
1 Unit Available
191 Commercial Street Unit 103
191 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
790 sqft
191 Commercial Street Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Condo with parking and close to T! - Just outside of Boston-recently renovated, first floor spacious condominium. The unit is close to public transportation, but also has two parking spots.
North Braintree
1 Unit Available
505 West St.
505 West Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1336 sqft
24-hour fitness center24-hour package pickup *Business centerClubhouse (available for rental) *Controlled-access buildingDog parkElevatorFire pit areaFurnished apartments availableGarage parking *On-site storage *Pet friendlyPlaygroundPoolside
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
28 Commercial St.
28 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
988 sqft
1 Month Free !! !Direct access to MBTA commuter rail Granite countertop Grilling and fit pit area Ground Level Private Entrance Handicapped Accessible Hard Surface CounterTops Hardwood Flooring Keyless entry Outdoor heated pool Plank flooring
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
Landing 53
25 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1054 sqft
_____FEATURED AMENITIES_________ Outdoor Pool Keyless Entry State-of-the-art Gym Virtual Group Fitness Resident Lounge Pet Friendly Rooftop Deck and Lounge Retail shops on the 1st floor Full size washer/dryer in each unit 11 units with a balcony
South Quincy
10 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1160 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
South Quincy
7 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
South Quincy
16 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Quincy Point
4 Units Available
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
897 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
561 Willard St
561 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Available 08/01/20 Great 2 Bd/1 Bath Single Family Home, Pets Welcome - Property Id: 300261 Single family home $2,375.
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
790 Willard St.
790 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1023 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
445 Willard St.
445 Willard Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1208 sqft
Community Amenities Private Garage Available Fitness Center Storage Available Elevator Building Online Work Orders Online Payment Professionally Managed by Gebsco Proud Affiliate of the NAA Security Deposit Alternative Available Apartment Amenities
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
19 Nelson St
19 Nelson Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
600 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Quincy center. Walking distance to Red line T station. Nice apartment with hardwood floor. Gas heating and gas cooking. one assigned parking. Close to highway, star-market and all shopping.
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
87 Franklin St
87 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1337 sqft
This enormous two bedroom, two bathroom unit has a sweeping open floor plan with large windows that create a warm sunlit feel. Harwood floors throughout with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
28 Alton Road
28 Alton Road, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
9999 sqft
Minutes to Quincy Center! Two bedroom, one bathroom Quincy apartment in meticulously kept two family home. Unit boasts gleaming hardwood floors throughout, fully applianced kitchen, in unit laundry, and central air. Extra storage in the basement.
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
140 Centre
140 Centre Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
875 sqft
13 MINS WALKING DISTANCE TO QUINCY ADAM T STATION. This is the first floor unit on a two family home. Well maintained 2 bedroom apartment with updated eat in kitchen, living room, two good size bedrooms and 1 bath.
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
139 west St
139 West Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 05/15/20 2 bedroom - Property Id: 275629 2 Bedroom Eat in kitchen Living room Hardwood floors Coin op in building Near Train station Heat @hot water included Parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
119 Quincy St
119 Quincy Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 05/01/20 Available Now-Thru June! Beautiful 2 bed 2 full bath unit for rent in South Quincy. 830 sq feet. Available April 1 .Unit is beautifully maintained and comes with in unit laundry, central air, and 2 parking spaces on private lot.
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1199 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
North Randolph
7 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1275 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1249 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
