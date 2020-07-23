1215 Matthew Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Exquisite 5BED Contemporary Residence has dramatic 18' Foot Ceilings, open staircases, glass sliders with transom windows, skylights, stunning H/W floors and Open Concept. Nestled back in the community on a dead end road,the tranquil outdoor space allows one to relax and recharge on the Back Deck with scenic views of woods and green lawns. Bright sunlight and Warmth pour in throughout the 3 finished levels all day. Families connect, walk, bike ride and enjoy one another throughout this community. 1st floor Bedroom Suite is Luxurious One Level living at its finest. Unique Open Lofted Office Area creates an expansive and sunlit environment. 2ndFL contains a one of a kind Bedroom appointed with an attached Nursery, Sitting Room, Dressing Room White Gas Kitchen with dining area and triple window.There is extraordinary storage on every level.This expansive home offers the opportunity to host guests and family joyfully. Exceptional for Commuters, minutes to the Red Line and Commuter Rails.