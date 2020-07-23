All apartments in Braintree Town
Find more places like 1215 Matthew Woods Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Braintree Town, MA
/
1215 Matthew Woods Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:34 PM

1215 Matthew Woods Drive

1215 Matthew Woods Drive · (978) 369-5775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Braintree Town
See all
South Braintree
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1215 Matthew Woods Drive, Braintree Town, MA 02184
South Braintree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1215 · Avail. now

$3,400

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Exquisite 5BED Contemporary Residence has dramatic 18' Foot Ceilings, open staircases, glass sliders with transom windows, skylights, stunning H/W floors and Open Concept. Nestled back in the community on a dead end road,the tranquil outdoor space allows one to relax and recharge on the Back Deck with scenic views of woods and green lawns. Bright sunlight and Warmth pour in throughout the 3 finished levels all day. Families connect, walk, bike ride and enjoy one another throughout this community. 1st floor Bedroom Suite is Luxurious One Level living at its finest. Unique Open Lofted Office Area creates an expansive and sunlit environment. 2ndFL contains a one of a kind Bedroom appointed with an attached Nursery, Sitting Room, Dressing Room White Gas Kitchen with dining area and triple window.There is extraordinary storage on every level.This expansive home offers the opportunity to host guests and family joyfully. Exceptional for Commuters, minutes to the Red Line and Commuter Rails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Matthew Woods Drive have any available units?
1215 Matthew Woods Drive has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1215 Matthew Woods Drive have?
Some of 1215 Matthew Woods Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Matthew Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Matthew Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Matthew Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Matthew Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Braintree Town.
Does 1215 Matthew Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 1215 Matthew Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Matthew Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Matthew Woods Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Matthew Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 1215 Matthew Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Matthew Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 1215 Matthew Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Matthew Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Matthew Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Matthew Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 Matthew Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1215 Matthew Woods Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln
Braintree Town, MA 02184

Similar Pages

Braintree Town 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBraintree Town 2 Bedroom Apartments
Braintree Town 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBraintree Town Apartments with Parking
Braintree Town Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MAPlymouth, MA
Mansfield Center, MAActon, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Braintree

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity