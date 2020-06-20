8 Laurel St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 2nd floor apartment is in a multi family house. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. LAUNDRY IN UNIT! Off street parking for 2 cars. Good sized bedrooms. Apartment gets great natural light. Stunning location, easy access to the Arsenal Mall and all the stores, shops and restaurants. Short walk to the 70 & 70A MBTA bus. Easy access to Watertown Square. Availability is for September 1, 2020. Sorry NO pets! All property information has been gathered from third parties. Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required



Terms: One year lease