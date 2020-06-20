All apartments in Belmont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

8 Laurel St.

8 Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

8 Laurel Street, Belmont, MA 02478
Waverley Square

Amenities

Gorgeous 2nd floor apartment is in a multi family house. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. LAUNDRY IN UNIT! Off street parking for 2 cars. Good sized bedrooms. Apartment gets great natural light. Stunning location, easy access to the Arsenal Mall and all the stores, shops and restaurants. Short walk to the 70 & 70A MBTA bus. Easy access to Watertown Square. Availability is for September 1, 2020. Sorry NO pets! All property information has been gathered from third parties. Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Laurel St. have any available units?
8 Laurel St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, MA.
What amenities does 8 Laurel St. have?
Some of 8 Laurel St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Laurel St. currently offering any rent specials?
8 Laurel St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Laurel St. pet-friendly?
No, 8 Laurel St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 8 Laurel St. offer parking?
Yes, 8 Laurel St. does offer parking.
Does 8 Laurel St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Laurel St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Laurel St. have a pool?
No, 8 Laurel St. does not have a pool.
Does 8 Laurel St. have accessible units?
No, 8 Laurel St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Laurel St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Laurel St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Laurel St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Laurel St. does not have units with air conditioning.
