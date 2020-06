Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and sunny three bedroom, first floor unit in a great location! Easy access to parks, walking trails and public transportation. This beautiful home features hardwood floors throughout, three generous sized bedrooms, living room with fireplace, dining room and wonderfully updated eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laundry and storage in basement. Washer/Dryer included. Pets with restrictions. Available August 1st!