129 Trapelo

Full Fee Paid --- 1 bedroom condominium unit available for lease on Trapelo Road in Belmont. Less than 10 minutes from Harvard Square - convenient to Mt. Auburn Hospital! Newly renovated - this unit features new wood floors renovated kitchen with all new cabinets granite counter stainless steel appliances dishwasher stove fridge disposal. Newly renovated bathroom private outdoor balcony space heat and hot water included in the rent. If available parking in the lot behind the building rents for $150/month. Extra storage available for $35/month. There is a lock box at the building with a front door key in it - code is