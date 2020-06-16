129 Trapelo Road, Belmont, MA 02478 Cushing Square
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Full Fee Paid --- 1 bedroom condominium unit available for lease on Trapelo Road in Belmont. Less than 10 minutes from Harvard Square - convenient to Mt. Auburn Hospital! Newly renovated - this unit features new wood floors renovated kitchen with all new cabinets granite counter stainless steel appliances dishwasher stove fridge disposal. Newly renovated bathroom private outdoor balcony space heat and hot water included in the rent. If available parking in the lot behind the building rents for $150/month. Extra storage available for $35/month. There is a lock box at the building with a front door key in it - code is
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
