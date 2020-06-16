All apartments in Belmont
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

129 Trapelo

129 Trapelo Road · No Longer Available
Location

129 Trapelo Road, Belmont, MA 02478
Cushing Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Full Fee Paid --- 1 bedroom condominium unit available for lease on Trapelo Road in Belmont. Less than 10 minutes from Harvard Square - convenient to Mt. Auburn Hospital! Newly renovated - this unit features new wood floors renovated kitchen with all new cabinets granite counter stainless steel appliances dishwasher stove fridge disposal. Newly renovated bathroom private outdoor balcony space heat and hot water included in the rent. If available parking in the lot behind the building rents for $150/month. Extra storage available for $35/month. There is a lock box at the building with a front door key in it - code is

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Trapelo have any available units?
129 Trapelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, MA.
What amenities does 129 Trapelo have?
Some of 129 Trapelo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Trapelo currently offering any rent specials?
129 Trapelo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Trapelo pet-friendly?
No, 129 Trapelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 129 Trapelo offer parking?
Yes, 129 Trapelo does offer parking.
Does 129 Trapelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Trapelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Trapelo have a pool?
No, 129 Trapelo does not have a pool.
Does 129 Trapelo have accessible units?
No, 129 Trapelo does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Trapelo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Trapelo has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Trapelo have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Trapelo does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

