/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:52 AM
156 Furnished Apartments for rent in Arlington, MA
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
6 Colonial Village Dr.
6 Colonial Village Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished apartment, modern fixtures in bathroom, tile work, renovated eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer in building, heat and hot water included, 1-2 off-street parking included, courtyard with in ground Pool Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
47 Mystic St
47 Mystic Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
938 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Mystic Tower Condominium - Property Id: 271179 Spacious, quiet, newly renovated unit, in well managed condominium located at Heart of Arlington center.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cambridge Highlands
17 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,550
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Neighborhood Nine
10 Units Available
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
56 Channing Rd.
56 Channing Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
6 Notre Dame Ave.
6 Notre Dame Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
300 sqft
This clean, sunny one bedroom furnished studio apartment is on Notre Dame Avenue in Cambridge. It is walk able to the Davis Sq., and on the 83 bus line.. It is available NOW, flexible lease. There is a private entrance.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
79 Harvey St
79 Harvey Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Furnished One Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 284421 No Realtor Fee - One Bedroom Furnished Apt available July 1st and rented on a 12-month lease at a monthly rent of $2,500 with water, internet, and cable.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Harvard Square
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
Kendall Square
34 Units Available
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,206
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,924
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,746
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
South Side
13 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendall Square
45 Units Available
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1126 sqft
Located near MIT, in Kendall Square, this property's location offers shopping, dining and entertainment only steps away from Charles River. Community amenities include gym, garage parking and concierge. Units are furnished and have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendall Square
18 Units Available
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,220
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,189
1073 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish decor. Access to top floor sky deck with amazing views of the city. Furnishings include hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage available. Apartments are green certified and offer concierge services.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coolidge Corner
32 Units Available
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,486
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,865
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
971 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
42 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,145
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Piety Corner
47 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,410
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
Cambridgeport
3 Units Available
Church Corner
10 Magazine St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Central Square and within walking distance of Central Square Station. Select apartments feature private balconies with stunning views of Cambridge. Residents' amenities include a rooftop patio and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
East Cambridge
70 Units Available
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,984
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,389
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,239
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArlington 3 BedroomsArlington Accessible ApartmentsArlington Apartments with Balcony
Arlington Apartments with GarageArlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArlington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsArlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Apartments with Pool