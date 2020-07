Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan carpet oven refrigerator

3bed/2bath home sitting on large corner lot fenced in with 8ft privacy fence. Beautiful lot includes many large trees. Centrally located in Ponchatoula on the corner of Esterbrook/Hoover. Country setting but seconds away from downtown Ponchatoula, interstate, and shopping. No carpet throughout home, attached garage, attached small carport, detached extra-large 2-car garage(great for boat storage). Property also included a large shed/barn. Plenty of storage!