508 ENGLISH OAKS Drive

Amenities
Spacious home in Grand Oaks! Walk inside to sunny living spaces w/wood floors. A beautiful kitchen features a double fireplace, eat in bar, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry & custom cabinets. A large master bedroom has its own en-suite w/double vanities, separate shower & garden tub. Features a true guest suite w/its own private bathroom. Enjoy the privacy of the fully fenced yard backing to dedicated green-space. Excellent Madisonville & Mandeville schools. Pets allowed w/owner approval.