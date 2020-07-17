All apartments in St. Tammany County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

508 ENGLISH OAKS Drive

508 English Oak Drive · (985) 727-7000
Location

508 English Oak Drive, St. Tammany County, LA 70447

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2696 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
Spacious home in Grand Oaks! Walk inside to sunny living spaces w/wood floors. A beautiful kitchen features a double fireplace, eat in bar, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry & custom cabinets. A large master bedroom has its own en-suite w/double vanities, separate shower & garden tub. Features a true guest suite w/its own private bathroom. Enjoy the privacy of the fully fenced yard backing to dedicated green-space. Excellent Madisonville & Mandeville schools. Pets allowed w/owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

