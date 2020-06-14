3956 Richmond Avenue

Amenities

* AVAILABLE AUGUST *Very nice South Highland Home* 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 1 car carport on a huge corner lot * Large storage garage right under the carport. Beautiful wood floors, fresh paint and updates throughout. Formal dining room. Cozy living room that flows into the den. Den has a fireplace and built-in-bookshelves. Spacious kitchen with a stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Modern guest bath. Both guest bedrooms are roomy with great size closets. Big master bedroom with a private master bath. Fully fenced in back yard with a huge deck. Pets are welcome but are subject to Owner approval. Minimum NON-Refundable Pet fee of $250. Large Breeds or Multiple Pets may require a higher pet fee. Checkout our virtual tour. To apply for this home or view others like it go to www.stevenspropertymgmt.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 8/10/20

