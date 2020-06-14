3956 Richmond Avenue

Amenities
* AVAILABLE AUGUST *Very nice South Highland Home* 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 1 car carport on a huge corner lot * Large storage garage right under the carport. Beautiful wood floors, fresh paint and updates throughout. Formal dining room. Cozy living room that flows into the den. Den has a fireplace and built-in-bookshelves. Spacious kitchen with a stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Modern guest bath. Both guest bedrooms are roomy with great size closets. Big master bedroom with a private master bath. Fully fenced in back yard with a huge deck. Pets are welcome but are subject to Owner approval. Minimum NON-Refundable Pet fee of $250. Large Breeds or Multiple Pets may require a higher pet fee. Checkout our virtual tour. To apply for this home or view others like it go to www.stevenspropertymgmt.com
STEVENS ASSET MGMT
1000 CHINABERRY DR., STE 804
BOSSIER CITY, LA. 71111
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC, USA
(318)219-5808
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 8/10/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.