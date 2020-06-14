All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

3956 Richmond Avenue

3956 Richmond Avenue · (318) 225-7955
Location

3956 Richmond Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71106
Caddo Heights-South Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
* AVAILABLE AUGUST *Very nice South Highland Home* 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 1 car carport on a huge corner lot * Large storage garage right under the carport. Beautiful wood floors, fresh paint and updates throughout. Formal dining room. Cozy living room that flows into the den. Den has a fireplace and built-in-bookshelves. Spacious kitchen with a stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Modern guest bath. Both guest bedrooms are roomy with great size closets. Big master bedroom with a private master bath. Fully fenced in back yard with a huge deck. Pets are welcome but are subject to Owner approval. Minimum NON-Refundable Pet fee of $250. Large Breeds or Multiple Pets may require a higher pet fee. Checkout our virtual tour. To apply for this home or view others like it go to www.stevenspropertymgmt.com

STEVENS ASSET MGMT
1000 CHINABERRY DR., STE 804
BOSSIER CITY, LA. 71111
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC, USA
(318)219-5808

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 8/10/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3956 Richmond Avenue have any available units?
3956 Richmond Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 3956 Richmond Avenue have?
Some of 3956 Richmond Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3956 Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3956 Richmond Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3956 Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3956 Richmond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3956 Richmond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3956 Richmond Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3956 Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3956 Richmond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3956 Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 3956 Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3956 Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3956 Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3956 Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3956 Richmond Avenue has units with dishwashers.
