Home
/
Shreveport, LA
/
3518 Reily Lane
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

3518 Reily Lane

3518 Reily Lane · No Longer Available
Shreveport
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pools
Location

3518 Reily Lane, Shreveport, LA 71105
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Perfect Single Family Home In Broadmoor/Anderson Island - Adorable 3 bed/1 bath home located in Broadmoor/Anderson Island Area! This home has a open floor plan. Nice size living room with a wood burning fireplace. Living room and dining room combo. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, gas stove, & dishwasher. Spacious bedrooms with double closets. The utility room is located in the carport and has a washer & dryer, but both are "NOT" under warranty. Large back yard, great for entertaining!

(RLNE5936108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 Reily Lane have any available units?
3518 Reily Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 3518 Reily Lane have?
Some of 3518 Reily Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 Reily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3518 Reily Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 Reily Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3518 Reily Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3518 Reily Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3518 Reily Lane offers parking.
Does 3518 Reily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3518 Reily Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 Reily Lane have a pool?
No, 3518 Reily Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3518 Reily Lane have accessible units?
No, 3518 Reily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 Reily Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3518 Reily Lane has units with dishwashers.
