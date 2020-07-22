3518 Reily Lane

Amenities
Perfect Single Family Home In Broadmoor/Anderson Island - Adorable 3 bed/1 bath home located in Broadmoor/Anderson Island Area! This home has a open floor plan. Nice size living room with a wood burning fireplace. Living room and dining room combo. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, gas stove, & dishwasher. Spacious bedrooms with double closets. The utility room is located in the carport and has a washer & dryer, but both are "NOT" under warranty. Large back yard, great for entertaining!
(RLNE5936108)