3518 Reily Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Perfect Single Family Home In Broadmoor/Anderson Island - Adorable 3 bed/1 bath home located in Broadmoor/Anderson Island Area! This home has a open floor plan. Nice size living room with a wood burning fireplace. Living room and dining room combo. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, gas stove, & dishwasher. Spacious bedrooms with double closets. The utility room is located in the carport and has a washer & dryer, but both are "NOT" under warranty. Large back yard, great for entertaining!



(RLNE5936108)