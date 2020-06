Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Starter Home With Fabulous Views Of The Bayou And Your Own Fishing Dock! Amazing Space In the Back Yard With Extra Yard Space Heading Toward The Bayou. Inside The Home Features A Large Living Room With Beautiful Updated Floors And Kitchen. Large Bedrooms With Crown Molding And Lots Of Storage. Outside You Will Find A Covered Patio For Outside Fun. This Home Is A Must See!!



(RLNE5572780)