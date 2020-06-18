260 Johnnie Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

*MUST SEE*WON'T LAST*CALL FOR APPT*This beautiful home located in Broadmoor South is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. *NEW PAINT*NEW FRIDGE*NEW BLINDS*NEW LIGHTS/FANS*Great home. The floor plan is large and open and the kitchen/dining area is spacious with a breakfast island. Big Laundry room. French doors leading out to the covered patio and fully fenced back yard.

All of the bedrooms are really nice sized and the master bedroom has a large closet and a private bathroom.

*CERAMIC TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT* Easy to clean. Pets are welcome but subject to owner approval. A minimum non-refundable pet fee of $250 is required. Large breeds or multiple pets may require a higher pet fee.

Please visit our website to apply for this property or to view other properties: www.stevenspropertymgmt.com



Stevens Asset Mgmt

1000 Chinaberry Dr., Ste 804

Bossier City, LA 71111

(318)219-5808

LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC, USA



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.