Shreveport, LA
260 Johnnie Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

260 Johnnie Drive

260 Johnnie Drive · (318) 225-7955
Shreveport
Springlake-University Terrace
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

260 Johnnie Drive, Shreveport, LA 71115
Springlake-University Terrace

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2250 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
*MUST SEE*WON'T LAST*CALL FOR APPT*This beautiful home located in Broadmoor South is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. *NEW PAINT*NEW FRIDGE*NEW BLINDS*NEW LIGHTS/FANS*Great home. The floor plan is large and open and the kitchen/dining area is spacious with a breakfast island. Big Laundry room. French doors leading out to the covered patio and fully fenced back yard.
All of the bedrooms are really nice sized and the master bedroom has a large closet and a private bathroom.
*CERAMIC TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT* Easy to clean. Pets are welcome but subject to owner approval. A minimum non-refundable pet fee of $250 is required. Large breeds or multiple pets may require a higher pet fee.
Please visit our website to apply for this property or to view other properties: www.stevenspropertymgmt.com

Stevens Asset Mgmt
1000 Chinaberry Dr., Ste 804
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318)219-5808
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC, USA

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Johnnie Drive have any available units?
260 Johnnie Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 Johnnie Drive have?
Some of 260 Johnnie Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Johnnie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
260 Johnnie Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Johnnie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Johnnie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 260 Johnnie Drive offer parking?
No, 260 Johnnie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 260 Johnnie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Johnnie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Johnnie Drive have a pool?
No, 260 Johnnie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 260 Johnnie Drive have accessible units?
No, 260 Johnnie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Johnnie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Johnnie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
