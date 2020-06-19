All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

247 Leo

247 Leo Avenue · (318) 862-8620 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

247 Leo Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71105
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 247 Leo · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Broadmoor Cutie.... - 3 bedroom*2 bathroom*Wood floors throughout*Sun room or could be office space*garage*Fully fenced* Minutes to Youree drive shopping and dining*Close to Barksdale Air Force Base and LSUS*

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

(RLNE5755830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Leo have any available units?
247 Leo has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 Leo have?
Some of 247 Leo's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Leo currently offering any rent specials?
247 Leo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Leo pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 Leo is pet friendly.
Does 247 Leo offer parking?
Yes, 247 Leo does offer parking.
Does 247 Leo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Leo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Leo have a pool?
No, 247 Leo does not have a pool.
Does 247 Leo have accessible units?
No, 247 Leo does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Leo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 Leo has units with dishwashers.
