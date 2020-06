Amenities

Luxurious Home Located Off Clyde Fant - Beautiful home located off Clyde Fant in Island Park. Two stories with a large New Orleans style balcony. Completely furnished through out the home with stylish furniture. Updated kitchen with all the appliances including washer & dryer. The master bedroom & bathroom is located down stairs. Separated hearth room. Fireplace in the living and hearth room are NOT TO BE USED! Back patio (included patio furniture). Fenced in yard & a two car garage.



*All utilities are included in the rent!



School District: Riverside Elementary School, Youree Dr. Middle Advanced Placement Magnet School, & Captain Shreve High School



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5518587)