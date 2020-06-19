All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1035 Sunshine Lane

1035 Sunshine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1035 Sunshine Lane, Shreveport, LA 71105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Beautiful Home In Island Park - This single family home offers an open floor plan, wood floors throughout, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances. Granite around the fireplace, recessed lighting, under mount sinks, & oil rubbed bronze shower door. Private back patio, & a two car garage. Tankless water heater, washer & dryer included but NOT warrantied. The house is wired for ADT security and can be activated at tenants expense.

School District: Riverside Elementary, Youree Middle, & Captain Shreve High School.

(RLNE5823902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Sunshine Lane have any available units?
1035 Sunshine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 Sunshine Lane have?
Some of 1035 Sunshine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Sunshine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Sunshine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Sunshine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 Sunshine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1035 Sunshine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1035 Sunshine Lane does offer parking.
Does 1035 Sunshine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1035 Sunshine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Sunshine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1035 Sunshine Lane has a pool.
Does 1035 Sunshine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1035 Sunshine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Sunshine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Sunshine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
