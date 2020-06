Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

103 Arthur Place Available 04/03/20 IN-GROUND POOL IN BROADMOOR - BONUS ROOM with custom built ins; fully fenced yard with plenty of storage.

In-ground pool. Nice Interior paint colors; wood and carpet flooring; Formal Dining and breakfast area; formal living room. Two Toned cabinets in kitchen really bring some uniqueness in the mix. Corner lot with covered patio. PLUS it's right across from the Duck Pond and playground. Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com and an agent will call you to schedule a time to view home. Call office with any questions 318-752-2700.



*Pool Service not included at this price. However negotiable for a higher rent price.



(RLNE2447293)