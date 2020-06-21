All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

10057 Stratmore

10057 Stratmore Cir · (318) 862-3560 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10057 Stratmore Cir, Shreveport, LA 71115
Springlake-University Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10057 Stratmore · Avail. Jun 30

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1167 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
10057 Stratmore Available 06/30/20 Town House Close to LSUS and Shopping...... - Cozy townhouse in Village Green. Extra large patio area for entertaining or relaxing. Great for anyone looking to be close to all the amenities Shreveport has to offer with great schools nearby and convenient shopping. Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Water, Trash, Outside Maintenance and Outside Paint covered under HOA dues.

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

(RLNE4825334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10057 Stratmore have any available units?
10057 Stratmore has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 10057 Stratmore have?
Some of 10057 Stratmore's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10057 Stratmore currently offering any rent specials?
10057 Stratmore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10057 Stratmore pet-friendly?
Yes, 10057 Stratmore is pet friendly.
Does 10057 Stratmore offer parking?
No, 10057 Stratmore does not offer parking.
Does 10057 Stratmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10057 Stratmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10057 Stratmore have a pool?
Yes, 10057 Stratmore has a pool.
Does 10057 Stratmore have accessible units?
No, 10057 Stratmore does not have accessible units.
Does 10057 Stratmore have units with dishwashers?
No, 10057 Stratmore does not have units with dishwashers.
