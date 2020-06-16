901 Dilton St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking some paid utils microwave internet access

hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator parking internet access

Charming Cottage/Back House in River Ridge



Renting out this adorable cottage/mother-in-law guest house on our property in River Ridge. Extremely safe and quiet neighborhood. Great location - easy commute to downtown New Orleans or Metairie. This studio-style cottage features hard wood floors, washer/dryer in unit, off-street parking, nice bathroom/kitchen, charming garden and white picket fence, new paint and bath fixtures. Rent includes internet, water/utilities, electric.

No Pets Allowed



