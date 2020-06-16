All apartments in River Ridge
901 Dilton St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

901 Dilton St

901 Dilton Street · (206) 719-4362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 Dilton Street, River Ridge, LA 70123
East Bank Division

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Charming Cottage/Back House in River Ridge - Property Id: 218663

Renting out this adorable cottage/mother-in-law guest house on our property in River Ridge. Extremely safe and quiet neighborhood. Great location - easy commute to downtown New Orleans or Metairie. This studio-style cottage features hard wood floors, washer/dryer in unit, off-street parking, nice bathroom/kitchen, charming garden and white picket fence, new paint and bath fixtures. Rent includes internet, water/utilities, electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218663
Property Id 218663

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5528806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Dilton St have any available units?
901 Dilton St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 901 Dilton St have?
Some of 901 Dilton St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Dilton St currently offering any rent specials?
901 Dilton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Dilton St pet-friendly?
No, 901 Dilton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Ridge.
Does 901 Dilton St offer parking?
Yes, 901 Dilton St does offer parking.
Does 901 Dilton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 Dilton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Dilton St have a pool?
No, 901 Dilton St does not have a pool.
Does 901 Dilton St have accessible units?
No, 901 Dilton St does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Dilton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Dilton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Dilton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Dilton St does not have units with air conditioning.
