901 Dilton St

Charming Cottage/Back House in River Ridge - Property Id: 218663
Renting out this adorable cottage/mother-in-law guest house on our property in River Ridge. Extremely safe and quiet neighborhood. Great location - easy commute to downtown New Orleans or Metairie. This studio-style cottage features hard wood floors, washer/dryer in unit, off-street parking, nice bathroom/kitchen, charming garden and white picket fence, new paint and bath fixtures. Rent includes internet, water/utilities, electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218663
No Pets Allowed
