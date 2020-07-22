/
jefferson county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM
224 Apartments for rent in Jefferson County, LA📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
17 Units Available
Magnolia Trace
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
18 Units Available
Kensington Gardens
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1046 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
4 Units Available
Bucktown
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1224 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
3 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
6 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
3 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
5 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
11 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$995
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
16 Units Available
Oakland Plantation Estates
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
21 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
14 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
14 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
9 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
11 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
6 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
2 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
10 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$840
512 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
From the moment you arrive, you will feel at home at Covington Square. Our one and two bedroom apartments and oversized two bedroom town homes create a unique community to suit the needs of anyone looking for a new place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
4905 RYE Street
4905 Rye Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
This gorgeous home features an open floor plan, large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and spacious living room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Harvard Estates
2609 TRANSCONTINENTAL Drive
2609 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
625 sqft
VOUCHERS WELCOME !! READY NOW, Great unit in great shape and awesome location. Roomy living space. Quiet area! Owner pays water!!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Causeway
124 LABARRE Drive
124 Labarre Drive, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
520 sqft
Fabulous newly renovated 4plex in the heart of Old Metairie! Walking distance to all new restaurants and boutiques on Metairie Road.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Harlem Parkway North
3013 RIDGELAKE Drive
3013 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
999 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX. GATED & SECURED. INGROUND FENCED SWIMMING POOL. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED W/EASY ACCESS TO I-10, DOWNTOWN, CAUSEWAY, ETC. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF METAIRIE, THIS CONDO HAS 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, GREAT ROOM & KITCHEN.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Live Oak Manor
396 HELIS Drive
396 Helis Drive, Waggaman, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
VOUCHERS WELCOME !! Nice home in quiet area on oversized corner lot. Plenty of room to play or for RV, Boat etc. Vouchers welcome. Pets welcome on a case by case basis. Two shedS on premises.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Homedale
446 FAIRMONT Street
446 Fairmont Street, Harvey, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
Nice sized one bedroom in very quiet settled area. Hardwood floors, central air and heat and off street parking. NO VOUCHERS NOT PETS.
