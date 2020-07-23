/
st bernard county
204 Apartments for rent in St. Bernard County, LA📍
Historic Old Arabi
7220 ST CLAUDE Avenue
7220 Saint Claude Ave, Arabi, LA
Studio
$7,500
6225 sqft
Multitude of possibilities on this gorgeous class A office plus warehouse space in Arabi! ALL newly renovated and smart features throughout the building. Downstairs has conference room, office space and bathrooms.
5429 PARIS Road
5429 Paris Road, St. Bernard County, LA
Studio
$4,900
6400 sqft
6,400 square foot, two-story office building is on an approximate 1 acre site with 4 covered parking bays, ample outdoor parking, and a 40' X 60' outdoor fenced area. The 4 covered parking bays measure ~20' X 90' and can be used as storage space.
Historic Old Arabi
442 FRISCOVILLE Avenue
442 Friscoville Ave, Arabi, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Adorable Victorian cottage with 11' ceilings and original hardwood floors that was once located at the LeBeau Plantation. Unit was totally gutted and renovated with all new plumbing, electric, HVAC with full set of appliances.
Historic Old Arabi
1036 1/2 Mehle St
1036 1/2 Mehle St, Arabi, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
Furnished Freestanding Upstairs Apartment - Property Id: 312025 Sun-filled and bright freestanding upstairs apartment available for rent now- month to month, or based on your needs: Happy to work out an arrangement. Off street parking and cute yard.
Buccaneer Villa
8413 Galleon Dr
8413 Galleon Dr, Chalmette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1925 sqft
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* Stunning single family rental ready for immediate move in! Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms and a finished outbuilding this is the home you’ve been searching for with enough space
Andrew Jackson
418 W. Judge Perez Drive - B
418 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA
Studio
$1,250
980 sqft
You may click on or copy and paste in the url this address www.1stbmgrealty.managebuilding.com to apply online. May also call 504-271-3621 press 2
Jackson Park
710 West Genie Street - 100
710 W Genie St, Chalmette, LA
Studio
$350
100 sqft
Office Space for Lease and use of common area only such as conference room, waiting room, parking, hall, bath. You can apply by clicking or coping and paste the link www.1stbmgrealty.managebuilding.com $35 non refundable application fee.
Results within 1 mile of St. Bernard County
Old Aurora
30 VIVIAN Court
30 Vivian Court, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
922 sqft
Cottage home in Algiers. Freshly painted interior, driveway,huge cul-de-sac lot, huge backyard, covered concrete patio, and rear access from both sides of the house! Easy access to New Orleans and the Westbank.
Results within 5 miles of St. Bernard County
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1456 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Kensington Gardens
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1046 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1732 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Central Business District
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,350
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1073 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
Central Business District
900 S. PETERS Street
900 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1675 sqft
Fully furnished Paragon Lofts oversized 1900+ square ft. condo in the desirable Whs/Arts district! Gated reserved garage parking spot ground level included.12 ft soaring ceilings, concrete & wood floors, cypress beams, brick walls.
Central Business District
1001 JULIA Street
1001 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1407 sqft
TURNKEY CORNER UNIT with breathtaking views from every room! Completely furnished with a relaxed coastal feel.
Marigny
1430 CHARTRES Street
1430 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed/ 2 bath. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, rear yard. Located between Frenchman and Esplanade. One pet 25 pounds or under allowed.
Seventh Ward
2109 A P TUREAUD Avenue
2109 A. P. Tureaud Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
936 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Unit for Lease! Original hardwood floors, large kitchen with nice porch.
Marigny
1428 CHARTRES Street
1428 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed/1 bath! Stainless steel appliances, wood floors. Located between Esplanade and Frenchman. One pet 25 pounds or less is allowed.
French Quarter
718 BARRACKS Street
718 Barracks Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
847 sqft
INCREDIBLE HIDDEN GEM! DREAMY FRENCH QUARTER CONDO W/ YOUR OWN PRIVATE, HEATED, SALTWATER POOL! THIS IS THE ONLY FREE-STANDING SINGULAR CONDO BUILDING IN THE FQ! LIVE IN A HISTORICAL BUILDING WITH MODERN UPGRADES.
French Quarter
1015 GOVERNOR NICHOLLS Street
1015 Governor Nicholls Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
850 sqft
This Great Condo is Situated Less than a Block from the NEW N.Rampart Street Carline & 2 Blocks from Esplanade Ave.
French Quarter
821 DAUPHINE Street
821 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
848 sqft
Fully-renovated and furnished apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the St. Bernard County area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, Delgado Community College, and Dillard University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New Orleans, Mobile, Metairie, Biloxi, and Slidell have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Orleans, LAMobile, ALMetairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSPascagoula, MSKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LA
Mandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAHammond, LAGautier, MSElmwood, LAGulf Hills, MSChalmette, LAGretna, LAMarrero, LA