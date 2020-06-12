866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR

Amenities

DROPPED RENT $300. Large Lake Front OAK HILLS Subdivision - OLOL (4MI), LSU (7MI), L'AUBERGE CASINO (5MI) - This home is set in a quiet neighborhood with a picturesque lake view setting. It is centrally located providing easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge, Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, LSU Campus, L'Auberge Casino, The Mall of Louisiana and Siegen Lane.



AMENITIES:

*Spacious Kitchen

*Large Living Room

*Elegant Formal Dining Room

*Large Laundry Room

*Private backyard with lake view

*Lots of Closet Space

*Central heating and air conditioning

*24-Hour emergency maintenance



