All apartments in Oak Hills Place
Find more places like 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Hills Place, LA
/
866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR

866 West Lakeview Drive · (225) 769-5005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Hills Place
See all
Perkins - Highland
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

866 West Lakeview Drive, Oak Hills Place, LA 70810
Perkins - Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
DROPPED RENT $300. Large Lake Front OAK HILLS Subdivision - OLOL (4MI), LSU (7MI), L'AUBERGE CASINO (5MI) - This home is set in a quiet neighborhood with a picturesque lake view setting. It is centrally located providing easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge, Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, LSU Campus, L'Auberge Casino, The Mall of Louisiana and Siegen Lane.

AMENITIES:
*Spacious Kitchen
*Large Living Room
*Elegant Formal Dining Room
*Large Laundry Room
*Private backyard with lake view
*Lots of Closet Space
*Central heating and air conditioning
*24-Hour emergency maintenance

Find out more online at www.personaltouchpropertiesllc.com and to apply for this home, or call 225.413.8882 or 225.769.5005 to speak with one of our knowledgable property managers.

Personal Touch Properties complies with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate in the rental of its homes or apartments based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, and handicap.

(RLNE2303827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR have any available units?
866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR have?
Some of 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR is pet friendly.
Does 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR offer parking?
No, 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR does not offer parking.
Does 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR have a pool?
No, 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR does not have a pool.
Does 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR have accessible units?
Yes, 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR has accessible units.
Does 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oak Hills Place 2 BedroomsOak Hills Place 3 Bedrooms
Oak Hills Place Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOak Hills Place Apartments with Parking
Oak Hills Place Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAVillage St. George, LA
Prairieville, LAJeanerette, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LACentral, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Baton Rouge
Perkins Highland

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity