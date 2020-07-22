Apartment List
/
LA
/
jefferson
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:58 PM

234 Apartments for rent in Jefferson, LA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Jefferson offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park Avenue
616 Jefferson Park Ave.
616 Jefferson Park Avenue, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
900 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home with Bonus Room - This 2 bedroom home features beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout and newly tiled kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
127 ADDISON Street
127 Addison Street, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
735 sqft
2020 renovated front/back double with excellent finishes. Front unit is available, which is a 2 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished apartment (except for mattress).

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
2817 RIVER Road
2817 River Road, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
927 sqft
Wonderful Old Jefferson 1st Floor unit across street from Levee with Community Pool! Enjoy the River breezes on your private patio or front landing. Don't miss out, off street parking for 2 cars.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
601 BETZ Avenue
601 Betz Avenue, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1170 sqft
A wonderful jewel! 2 beds/2 full baths.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
217 Barry
217 Barry Avenue, Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wonderful Single family home near Ochsner hospital features 3 bedrooms 1 full bath, nice floorplan parking for 2+ plus cars, renovated kitchen with granite counters, all appliances including washer and dryer, detached workshop, huge fenced yard,
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:10 PM
11 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$995
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:04 PM
14 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:06 PM
12 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1819 dublin
1819 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1819 Dublin - Property Id: 308009 3-1.5 renovated. 1 block from trolly, great quite area. one block from trolly, walking distance to restaurants *** NOTE *** We can fully furnish this rental for an additional $200/mth.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
8014-8016 ST CHARLES AVE
8014 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1433 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Holly Grove
3402 LIVINGSTON Street
3402 Livingston Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION** $50 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH A 6 MONTH LEASE! This upstairs unit was recently renovated and is centrally located.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Causeway
124 LABARRE Drive
124 Labarre Drive, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
520 sqft
Fabulous newly renovated 4plex in the heart of Old Metairie! Walking distance to all new restaurants and boutiques on Metairie Road.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Metairie Country Club
301 AVENUE E Street
301 Avenue E, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3500 sqft
Rare, large, private Old Metairie family home for rent! Lovely 3,500 sf two story home on a 150' x 43' corner lot. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
1603 BURDETTE Street
1603 Burdette Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1377 sqft
Upstairs apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. High ceilings, wood floors, central air/heat. Independent bedrooms and a great layout. Fully equipped kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer/dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1101 DANTE Street
1101 Dante Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Live here! Walking distance to Oak St. restaurants, bars, coffee shops, shops, and the Carrollton Ave. streetcar.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Haring Heights
124 GRUNER Road
124 Gruner Road, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2481 sqft
Come enjoy this light bright & airy town-home in Metairie! Wood floors through out, open floor plan, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen w/ granite counter tops, large master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, master bath has dual vanities, soaker tub &

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8318 SYCAMORE Place
8318 Sycamore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
PRIME UPTOWN LOCATION! WALK TO STREET CAR LINE, PALMER PARK, ROBERT GROCERY,OAK ST & MUCH MORE! RENOVATED KITCHEN & MASTER BATH IN 2015! WOOD FLOORS/NO CARPET. BEAUTIFUL LARGE SCREENED-IN PORCH.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
1105 FERN Street
1105 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1355 sqft
Double in Riverbend area. Reno 11 years ago, central AC/Heat, all new lighting, new cabinets, granite countertops, exposed fireplace in kitchen, new appliances, high ceilings throughout, nice patio.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Causeway
3021 49TH Street
3021 49th Street, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Lovely older home in great Metairie area, convenient to everything. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Private patio area. Includes Refrigerator, washer and dryer. Separate storage garage to replace your mini storage bill.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Holly Grove
8735 APRICOT Street
8735 Apricot Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1350 sqft
Beautifully renovated Farmhouse style located in Uptown/Hollygrove!!! Walking distance to Streetcars, Restaurants, Parks!!! This is a large single family home w/ raised basement. Agent/Owner. Rental is on 1st floor.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
400 MILLAUDON Street
400 Millaudon Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1700 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed/ 2 bath double in beautiful Uptown neighborhood! Separate living & dining with 11 ft ceilings. Wide pine wood floors throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8212 OAK STREET Street
8212 Oak Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
NEW PRICE $2100, UTILITIES INCLUDED, LOCATION! LOCATION! UNIVERSITY. NEW PAINT INCLUDES W/D IN UNIT. Check out this hip, renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment on the Oak Street corridor.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
7709 Birch St.
7709 Birch Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1321 sqft
7709 BIRCH ST, New Orleans, LA 70118 - Charming single cottage expertly renovated 4 years ago and retaining several original details.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Jefferson, LA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Jefferson offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Jefferson. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Jefferson can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Jefferson 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJefferson 2 Bedroom ApartmentsJefferson 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsJefferson Apartments with Balconies
Jefferson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJefferson Apartments with ParkingJefferson Apartments with PoolsJefferson Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Jefferson Dog Friendly ApartmentsJefferson Furnished ApartmentsJefferson Pet Friendly ApartmentsJefferson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAHouma, LAKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Elmwood, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LAPonchatoula, LAGretna, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross