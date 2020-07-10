/
apartments with washer dryer
124 Apartments for rent in Kenner, LA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
18 Units Available
Oakland Plantation Estates
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kenner Project
2627 Tupelo Street
2627 Tupelo Street, Kenner, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Available 08/01/20 Tupelo 2 bedroom - Property Id: 310607 2 bedroom/1 bath unit located in a quiet, friendly neighborhood in Kenner, LA. Steps away from the bus stop.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Chateau Estates
4228 MONTRACHET Drive
4228 Montrachet Dr, Kenner, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2032 sqft
FURNISHED GARDEN HOME IN CHATEAU ESTATES. CHATEAU LAFFITE SHARED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE. LAWN MAINTENANCE AND WATER INCLUDED. FLAT SCREEN TV'S, SCANDINAVIAN FURNITURE. ONE CAR GARAGE, FRESHLY PAINTED AND LANDSCAPED.
Results within 1 mile of Kenner
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
6 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Delta
836 WALDO Street
836 Waldo Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Great condition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. New vinyl flooring in den,hall and bedrooms. Separate room for formal dining or office.
Results within 5 miles of Kenner
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
18 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
10 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
24 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$980
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
19 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
21 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
4905 RYE Street
4905 Rye Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
This gorgeous home features an open floor plan, large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and spacious living room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Bridgedale
602 N WOODLAWN Avenue
602 North Woodlawn Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Location Location! Front unit of a cute double/nice corner lot in the heart of Metairie. Laminate wood flooring in living area and bedrooms, ceramic in kitchen and bath. Washer, dryer & refrigerator available for tenant's use.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3805 HOUMA Boulevard
3805 Houma Boulevard, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom townhouse in Metro View Condos. located blocks from E J Hospital and medical offices. Blocks to Veterans where you will find many restaurants and shopping. Gated entrance & a reserved parking space just below your unit.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
J H Little Farms
331 TUDOR Avenue
331 Tudor Avenue, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Very nice unit on 2nd floor! Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher,washer/dryer; crown molding; lg bedrooms; decorative light fixtures; ceiling fans; central a/c and heat; berber carpet; tile in kitchen and bath; custom closets; smoke detectors;
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3205 TAFT Park
3205 Taft Park, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
852 sqft
Looking for an affordable, updated rental in a great location? Look no further! This cute 2 BDRM/1 BA home has it all! Features include: no carpet, nest security system, spacious living/kitchen area, 2 assigned parking spaces, all appliances
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
211 N DILTON Street
211 North Dilton Street, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Cute furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Central a/c and heat, in unit washer and dryer, parking for up to 4 cars and large back yard.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
901 Dilton St
901 Dilton Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
550 sqft
Charming Cottage/Back House in River Ridge - Property Id: 218663 Renting out this adorable cottage/mother-in-law guest house on our property in River Ridge. Extremely safe and quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Manson South
2109 Manson
2109 Manson Avenue, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
643 sqft
Metairie Condo Appliances Included Plus Washer Dryer! - Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing! *Please Note- Unit faces Richland Ave* Rent $775.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package Deposit $775.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Cleary 4
2522 CASWELL Lane
2522 Caswell Lane, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse centrally located close to I-10/ Causeway. Newer wood like flooring downstairs with half bath, large open living area, dining area and spacious kitchen w/ pantry and washer/ dryer area.
