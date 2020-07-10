/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:21 AM
220 Apartments for rent in Harvey, LA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
20 Units Available
Magnolia Trace
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
29 Units Available
Kensington Gardens
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1046 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Harvey Canal
433 Pailet Avenue
433 Pailet Avenue, Harvey, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
975 sqft
FOR RENT - Pailet Street, Harvey Quiet Friendly Neighborhood Apartment 2 (Private) Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom 433 Pailet Avenue, Harvey, LA 70058 ⚜Behind Best Buy on Westbank Expressway Application Fee $45 (credit check, criminal history, past rental
Results within 1 mile of Harvey
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3665 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
3665 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Tastefully decorated NOLA shotgun located Uptown! Fenced in backyard w strung cafe lights sets perfect scene for relaxing after long day of work or hang out on front porch & watch cars go by.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3663 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
3663 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Tastefully decorated NOLA shotgun located Uptown! Fenced in backyard w strung cafe lights sets perfect scene for relaxing after long day of work or hang out on front porch & watch cars go by.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
1030 TOLEDANO Street
1030 Toledano Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Stylish furnished loft with high ceilings and exposed brick walls! 4BR/3BA with large living space including a pool table, disco ball, Sonos audio, and a fully appointed kitchen -- all in a bright bohemian style.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1824 SOPHIE WRIGHT Place
1824 Sophie Wright Place, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS, IMPECCABLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN THE LOWER GARDEN DISTRICT. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED, NEW KITCHEN, CONCRETE FLOORS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. WALKING DISTANCE TO AMAZING MAGAZINE STREET SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
2028 CAMP Street
2028 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
LIVE IN HISTORY! GORGEOUS VICTORIAN HOME ONE BLOCK FROM MAGAZINE & PLENTY OF RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, SHOPPING & MORE.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3400 MAGAZINE Street
3400 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1100 sqft
SUPER LOCATION!!! Everything you should expect in an UPTOWN CONDO. Located on the corner of Magazine & Louisiana Ave. Gated off street parking. Easy access to to popular restaurants and retailers.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Touro
1312 CONSTANTINOPLE Street
1312 Constantinople Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM, 1 AND 1/2 BATH RIGHT HALF OF A DOUBLE-- JUST 2 BLOCKS OFF ST CHARLES;WOOD FLOORS, HIGH CELINGS, EXPOSED BRICK FIREPLACES, SEPARATE LIVING/DINING ROOMS, KITCHEN WITH NEW COUNTERS, CABINETS, RANGE/OVEN AND REFRIGERATOR.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
709 JACKSON Avenue
709 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
660 sqft
Eclectic, contemporary design + ALL UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED = Furnished Unit 102 @ recently renovated 709 Jackson Ave, The Synagogue.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mechanickham
304 LAVOISIER Street
304 Lavoisier Street, Gretna, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
850 sqft
Charming historical 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath for lease. A short walk to the Saturday's Gretna Farmer's Market, levee, and local restaurants. Spacious living room and large kitchen with a separate dining area that has side entrance to adorable courtyard.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Old Marrero
424 AVENUE B
424 Avenue B, Marrero, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
930 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 bath home in Marrero - CUTE LITTLE HOME OFF OF 4TH STREET. HARDWOOD FLOOR, CERAMIC TILE AND CARPET. STOVE AND WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. NO PETS. NO SMOKERS.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Garden District
3027 CHESTNUT Street
3027 Chestnut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
988 sqft
Tree top dwelling in a prime Garden District location! Second floor unit in a duplex–Huge kitchen w/ granite counters + top grade appliances...Open living space, shared courtyard, washer/dryer in unit. Renovated w/ every modern amenity.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
914 LOUISIANA Avenue
914 Louisiana Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2175 sqft
Comes fully furnished. Live on one side of a stunning double on tree-lined Louisiana Ave.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
728 JOSEPHINE Street
728 Josephine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1066 sqft
Charming Victorian double completely renovated with many historical features left intact. This side features two bedrooms and two full baths with an office only 3 blocks to Magazine St.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
2823 CONSTANCE Street
2823 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1980 sqft
Location, Location! Freshly updated two bedroom duplex in high demand neighborhood. Steps to Magazine Street with loads of shopping, restaurants and nightlife.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1570 MAGAZINE Street
1570 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
Second Floor One Bedroom, One Bath, Apartment located on Magazine Street. Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances, Shared Washer/Dryer On-Site. Central HVAC, Custom Cabinets with High Ceilings. No Pets, Non-Smoking Property.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Garden District
2715 MAGAZINE Street
2715 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Live in a Beautiful Historic Garden District Home! Very spacious 2 Bedrooms/3 Baths with 3rd bonus room. Open concept living area opens up to a courtyard with a pool! Laundry/pantry in kitchen with gas stove, double ovens and fireplace.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
2844 MAGAZINE Street
2844 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
870 sqft
Airy 1 Bed/ 1 Bath apartment located above popular retail shop on trendy Magazine Street. Large, open living space with cathedral ceilings, gorgeous built-ins, ample closet space, and gorgeous courtyard. Bedroom features skylights and wood floors.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
835 SIXTH Street
835 Sixth Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
Designer chic in the Irish Channel! Fully furnished, corporate rental.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3821 LAUREL Street
3821 Laurel Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
525 sqft
GATED, SMALL 6 UNIT APARTMENT BUILDING IN QUIET AREA WITH GATED OFF STREET PARKING! DOWNSTAIRS UNIT, NEWLY REMODELED WITH ALL NEW FURNITURE, KITCHEN COUNTERS & PAINT. BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN,HIP CONTEMPORARY STYLE. STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER. KING BED.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Garden District
3230 CAMP Street
3230 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4773 sqft
This Garden District stunner, 4 years young, has every amenity you could dream of! Gourmet kitchen, temperature controlled wine room, smart-features throughout and top of the line finishes including fine paints of Europe, one-of-a-kind mural by
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
621 Celeste St - H
621 Celeste Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com Located in a small apartment building in the Irish Channel district of New Orleans.
