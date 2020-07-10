/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:36 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Gonzales, LA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
$
11 Units Available
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1371 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
42 Units Available
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1329 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
38399 Silverstone Ave.
38399 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1458 sqft
Great Home in Prairieville - Great Home in Prairieville - Did not flood!! 3 Bed, 2 bath with covered patio and fenced yard. Master suite features a large bathroom with a double vanity, garden tub, his/her walk-in closets and a stall shower.
Results within 5 miles of Gonzales
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17209 Rue Le Norde
17209 Rue Le Norde, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1619 sqft
Beautiful Home in Prairieville! - This spacious 3 bed/2 bath home is perfectly located at the end of a cul-de-sac with direct access to pond and trail. Open concept floor plan.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17338 Wirth Place
17338 Wirth Place Road, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2479 sqft
Beautiful Home - Check out a virtual tour here: http://www.transported.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
38 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Results within 10 miles of Gonzales
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1441 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
Similar Pages
Gonzales 2 BedroomsGonzales 3 BedroomsGonzales Apartments with BalconyGonzales Apartments with Garage
Gonzales Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGonzales Apartments with ParkingGonzales Apartments with PoolGonzales Apartments with Washer-Dryer