237 DAUPHINE Street #1

Amenities
IDEAL FOR CORPORATE RENTAL- CLOSE TO CBD - ELEVATOR IN BUILDING Beautiful Wood floors, Exposed Brick Walls, Crown Molding in Historic 2 bed/2ba Luxury Apt located - Upper Quarter near dining, entertainment, and two street cars AMMENITIES INCLUDE Full Kitchen with Microwave, Dishwasher, Granite Countertops, In-unit Washer/Dryer, Intercom System for security. A Large Courtyard is shared among the 8 units in the building. Regular service of the central air conditioning and pest control service included.