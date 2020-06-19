All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:35 AM

237 DAUPHINE Street #1

237 Dauphine St · (504) 450-3976
Location

237 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70112
French Quarter

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
IDEAL FOR CORPORATE RENTAL- CLOSE TO CBD - ELEVATOR IN BUILDING Beautiful Wood floors, Exposed Brick Walls, Crown Molding in Historic 2 bed/2ba Luxury Apt located - Upper Quarter near dining, entertainment, and two street cars AMMENITIES INCLUDE Full Kitchen with Microwave, Dishwasher, Granite Countertops, In-unit Washer/Dryer, Intercom System for security. A Large Courtyard is shared among the 8 units in the building. Regular service of the central air conditioning and pest control service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 DAUPHINE Street #1 have any available units?
237 DAUPHINE Street #1 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 DAUPHINE Street #1 have?
Some of 237 DAUPHINE Street #1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 DAUPHINE Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
237 DAUPHINE Street #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 DAUPHINE Street #1 pet-friendly?
No, 237 DAUPHINE Street #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 237 DAUPHINE Street #1 offer parking?
No, 237 DAUPHINE Street #1 does not offer parking.
Does 237 DAUPHINE Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 DAUPHINE Street #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 DAUPHINE Street #1 have a pool?
No, 237 DAUPHINE Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 237 DAUPHINE Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 237 DAUPHINE Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 237 DAUPHINE Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 DAUPHINE Street #1 has units with dishwashers.
