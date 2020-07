Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historic Marigny 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Upper-unit Renovation, featuring 1380 square feet of open living space. Entertainer's Delight, with your very own 900 square foot Private Rooftop Garden and Wrap-around Balcony with downtown views. Walk to many nearby restaurants and shops, or just stay on the balcony and watch the world go by! Water included, pets allowed on a case by case basis.