Multiple individual offices available separately or as a group. Building is set up for executive suites ranging from $200 / month for the smallest up to $500 for the largest. Rent only one or more than one as needed. Owner pays utilities and janitorial. 24 hour access to this two story building. Ample parking and great visibility from Causeway Blvd. Common area kitchen and restroom facilities. Shared conference room.