Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Class A office space that has been gutted and is ready to be reconfigured to suit your needs. Conveniently located just 1.3 miles north of the Causeway Bridge and 3.2 miles south of I-12. This office is located in Chinchuba Place Office Park, adjacent to Benedict's Plantation.

Owner offering a $20psf Build Out Allowance