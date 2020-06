Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

New construction! Four bedroom, two bath home located in the new Beau Blanc Subdivision. This home is energy smart and offers an open floor plan. Features include wood flooring in living areas, ceramic tile in we areas, carpet in bedrooms, granite counter tops throughout, garden tub and separate shower in master. This home has a tank less water heater and two car garage. Pets are allowed with a non refundable $300 pet fee.