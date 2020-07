Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill garage parking business center coffee bar hot tub

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Watervue Apartments in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Our luxury apartments feature spacious one, two, and three bedroom floorplans. Located in the desirable southern Lake Charles, Watervue is conveniently located only minutes away from everything in the city. Our apartments offer amazing amenities including two ponds with a private dock, a resort-inspired swimming pool, a clubhouse, and a spacious fitness center. Enjoy the fresh air in our pet friendly community with a casual walk down the path to our dog park, or relax in our outdoor grilling and entertainment area. Call today to schedule your tour at Watervue Apartments in Lake Charles, Louisiana.