Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage online portal package receiving trash valet carport hot tub internet access lobby

Are you ready for the lifestyle you deserve? Evergreen at River Oaks Phase II features brand new apartments leasing now! You will enjoy Hickory Plank Flooring, Shaker Style Espresso Cabinets, Garden Style Tubs and many more upscale touches. Residents enjoy a number of fun activities - relax your cares away in the pool, sweat it out with a workout in the fitness center or cook up a feast in your designer gourmet kitchen. The living spaces at Evergreen at River Oaks are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other rental apartments in Lake Charles. Amenities include sparkling pool, fitness center, business center, and beautiful courtyards with BBQ grills. Come see these Lake Charles apartments for yourself by scheduling an appointment today!