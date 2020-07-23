/
calcasieu county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM
103 Apartments for rent in Calcasieu County, LA📍
16 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
65 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1136 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
45 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
15 Units Available
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$694
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.
19 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$789
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
17 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
33 Units Available
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$811
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1200 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
5 Units Available
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1393 sqft
Experience the comfort and convenience of living at Village Green Apartments. Here youll find the ease of suburban life in an unbeatable location at the center of it all in Lake Charles, LA.
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$868
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,146
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
8 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1085 sqft
1 bedroom apartments, or 4 bedroom townhomes. Flats on Walters has the right home for you. Fitness center and amazon lockers included. Schedule a tour today!
28 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1333 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!
33 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
1 Unit Available
1227 8th Street
1227 8th Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Check out this large 2 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Lake Charles. This home includes a dining area, two living spaces, one which could be used as an additional bedroom off the kitchen. It could also be used as a sun-room or office space.
1 Unit Available
3155 Hwy 3059
3155 Highway 3059, Calcasieu County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
$850/month $795 deposit includes water - Property Id: 142066 $850/month $795 deposit. 2 bedroom with den (that can be used as a 3rd bedroom), living room, full kitchen and 1 bathroom.
1 Unit Available
701 North Stanford Street
701 North Stanford Street, Sulphur, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Newer 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home on a corner lot in Sulphur. New decks. One year lease. Taking applications. Serious inquiries only. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 Unit Available
66 West Beech Street
66 West Beech Street, Sulphur, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
B Available 08/04/20 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath recently remodeled. Room for a full size washer and dryer. NO PETS. Fenced in backyard. Quiet area. Serious inquiries only. Taking applications. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 Unit Available
301 W Verdine St
301 West Verdine Street, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Sulphur cottage in downtown area featuring 3+ bedrooms and wood flooring throughout most of home. Home has large bonus room that could be used as 2nd living area or bedroom. Also has a large sunroom that could be used as a bedroom.
1 Unit Available
1736 Myrtle Street
1736 Myrtle Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
Very nice 3/1 in Westlake with a fenced in yard. There is also a covered patio and storage shed in the backyard area. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Tenants have access to the local community center.
1 Unit Available
1709 Rose Street
1709 Rose Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
855 sqft
Cozy 2/1, located in central Lake Charles with one a car garage and large, fenced in yard. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups available. Renter's insurance required. Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 Unit Available
1205 17th St
1205 17th Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
Centrally located 3 bedroom home in Lake Charles. Features wood look flooring throughout, large living & dining areas, kitchen equipped with stove & refrigerator, and utility room. Call our office today for more information.
1 Unit Available
909 Green Rd
909 Green Road, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
Moss Bluff 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a dead end street. Features gas stove, dishwasher, central air and heat, and two car garage.
1 Unit Available
4121 Ridgecrest St
4121 Ridgecrest Street, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Sulphur/Carlyss area! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features central air/heat, new flooring, carport, large yard, and is close to industries.
1 Unit Available
3558 Taylor St
3558 Taylor Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Lake Charles. Call our office for more information at 337-436-RENT(7368)! LICENSED BY THE LOUISIANA REAL ESTATE COMMISSION No Pets Allowed (RLNE2766679)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Calcasieu County area include McNeese State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Beaumont, Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Nederland, and Orange have apartments for rent.