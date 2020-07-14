All apartments in Lake Charles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Legacy at Lake Charles

5225 Elliott Rd · (833) 766-5611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70605

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0626 · Avail. Aug 5

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 1423 · Avail. Aug 8

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 1225 · Avail. Aug 3

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0426 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 1016 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 1313 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0712 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy at Lake Charles.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
bike storage
coffee bar
dog grooming area
trash valet
Legacy at Lake Charles is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Lake Charles that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience!

Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer & dryer included, over-sized garden tubs, spacious closets and so much more. Legacy residents can take advantage of our resort-style swimming pool, kitchen grilling pavilion, outdoor fireplace with seating, impressive 24-Hour fitness center, billiards room and an exceptional clubhouse all surrounded by lush landscaping. In addition to our amenities, Legacy vows to provide the best customer service to our residents as possible.

These spacious apartment homes are conveniently located in a prime area of Lake Charles and minutes away from Prien Lake Park, Prien Lake Mall, Mcneese State University, and many major employers. With easy access to 1-10, you will find that

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Carport: 1 space included; Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Legacy at Lake Charles have any available units?
Legacy at Lake Charles has 32 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Legacy at Lake Charles have?
Some of Legacy at Lake Charles's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at Lake Charles currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at Lake Charles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy at Lake Charles pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at Lake Charles is pet friendly.
Does Legacy at Lake Charles offer parking?
Yes, Legacy at Lake Charles offers parking.
Does Legacy at Lake Charles have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Legacy at Lake Charles offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at Lake Charles have a pool?
Yes, Legacy at Lake Charles has a pool.
Does Legacy at Lake Charles have accessible units?
No, Legacy at Lake Charles does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy at Lake Charles have units with dishwashers?
No, Legacy at Lake Charles does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Legacy at Lake Charles have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Legacy at Lake Charles has units with air conditioning.

