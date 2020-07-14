Amenities
Legacy at Lake Charles is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Lake Charles that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience!
Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer & dryer included, over-sized garden tubs, spacious closets and so much more. Legacy residents can take advantage of our resort-style swimming pool, kitchen grilling pavilion, outdoor fireplace with seating, impressive 24-Hour fitness center, billiards room and an exceptional clubhouse all surrounded by lush landscaping. In addition to our amenities, Legacy vows to provide the best customer service to our residents as possible.
These spacious apartment homes are conveniently located in a prime area of Lake Charles and minutes away from Prien Lake Park, Prien Lake Mall, Mcneese State University, and many major employers. With easy access to 1-10, you will find that