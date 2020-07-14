Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel fireplace oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed bike storage coffee bar dog grooming area trash valet

Legacy at Lake Charles is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Lake Charles that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience!



Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer & dryer included, over-sized garden tubs, spacious closets and so much more. Legacy residents can take advantage of our resort-style swimming pool, kitchen grilling pavilion, outdoor fireplace with seating, impressive 24-Hour fitness center, billiards room and an exceptional clubhouse all surrounded by lush landscaping. In addition to our amenities, Legacy vows to provide the best customer service to our residents as possible.



These spacious apartment homes are conveniently located in a prime area of Lake Charles and minutes away from Prien Lake Park, Prien Lake Mall, Mcneese State University, and many major employers. With easy access to 1-10, you will find that