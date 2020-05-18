Apartment List
Last updated May 18 2020 at 11:56 PM

6 Apartments for rent in Jasper, TX

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
804 Hunterwood
804 Hunterwood Dr, Jasper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2273 sqft
Conveniently located family home on the corner of Verna and Hunterwood. 3 BR, 2 BA with spacious, high ceiling living room, step down to den/dining area with built ins, large kitchen with breakfast and desk area.

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
908 Verna
908 Verna St, Jasper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1638 sqft
Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 carport on Verna in Jasper. Available for a 12 month lease. No smoking or pets. Call for more information.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
103 W Gibson Street
103 W Gibson St, Jasper, TX
Studio
$6,575
5260 sqft
5,260 SF. currently housing a medical and dental clinic. Two seperate reception areas, bathrooms, waiting rooms, and employee parking in rear. Available after March 31,2020. $6,575.00 per month. Modifications to space are availiable.
Results within 1 mile of Jasper

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
388 CR 196
388 County Road 196, Jasper County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1744 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom cottage on 1 acre tucked away on CR 196, across Highway 63 from Curtis Methodist Church. Home has large living area, dining room, and bonus loft. A rock garden loaded with perennials will delight gardeners.
Results within 10 miles of Jasper

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
609 Player's Place
609 Players Pl, Sam Rayburn, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1209 sqft
Fully furnished 1 bedroom 2 bath condo with all utilities paid in Rayburn Country.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
622 Players Place
622 Players Pl, Sam Rayburn, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
754 sqft
No Maintenance condo living. This newly updated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo comes fully furnished with all utilities paid for $1200 a month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Jasper?
The average rent price for Jasper rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,060.
What cities do people live in to commute to Jasper?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jasper from include Beaumont, Orange, DeRidder, Lufkin, and New Llano.

