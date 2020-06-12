Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

11 Apartments for rent in Alexandria, LA

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
929 Bayou Trace
929 Bayou Trace Drive, Alexandria, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
929 Bayou Trace - Alexandria - 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Townhome - $1,250.00 rent $900.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1933 Orchard
1933 Orchard Street, Alexandria, LA
2 Bedrooms
$595
1933 Orchard - off Bolton Ave MOVE IN SPECIAL - Large 2 bedroom 1 bath $595 rent $400.00 deposit Owner provides stove, refrigerator, washer dryer connections, window coverings.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5303 Rutland Rd.
5303 Rutland Road, Alexandria, LA
3 Bedrooms
$650
5303 Rutland - Alexandria - Move In Special - 3 bedroom 1 bath $650.00 rent $500.00 deposit MOVE IN SPECIAL Owner provides stove, central air and heat, window coverings, covered parking.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5403 Jacquella Rd
5403 Jacquella Drive, Rapides County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
****5403 Jacquella Rd - Alexandria - 2 bedroom 1 bath $750.00 rent $600.00 deposit Owner provides stove, central air and heat, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, laundry room with washer dryer connections.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6132 Masonic Drive
6132 Masonic Drive, Rapides County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 sqft
4 Bedrooms, 3.5 bath with large den. Formal Living Room, Double Carport, Central Air Conditioning & Heating, Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hook ups. New Carpeting throughout, On a Nice Shaded Lot in quite area, Good school district.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
191 Leche St.
191 Leche St, Pineville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$575
****191 Leche St - Pineville - 2 bedroom 1 bath $575.00 rent $500.00 deposit MOVE IN SPECIAL Owner provides stove, refrigerator, central air and heat, window coverings. NO PETS This unit will accept The Housing Authority will approved application.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1712 Henry St.
1712 Henry Street, Pineville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1868 sqft
****1712 Henry - Pineville - 3 bedroom 2 bath $1,100.00 rent $1,000.00 deposit Owner provides stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer dryer connections, central air and heat, tile flooring, ceiling fans, window coverings, covered parking.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4003 Monroe Hwy
4003 Monroe Highway, Rapides County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
4003 Monroe Hwy - Ball - 3 bedroom 2 bath $1,200.00 rent $900.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2820 SHREVEPORT HWY
2820 Shreveport Highway, Rapides County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$550
****2820 Shreveport Hwy - Pineville - Large 2 bedroom 1 bath $550.00 rent $400.00 deposit Owner provides stove, washer dryer connections, window unit for air, separate living room and dining room, breakfast bar, hardwood flooring, gas heat.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
136 Langston Rd
136 Langston Road, Rapides County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
136 Langston Rd. - Woodworth, turn right on Marshall Ln, left at 1st fork, right at 2nd fork - 3 bedroom 3 bath $1,100.00 rent $1,000.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9970 U.S. 165 N - B1
9970 US Route 165, Grant County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom/ 2 bath apartment. Owner provides grass and parking lot maintenance. Apartment comes with washer/ dryer, central AC, refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher with a 3 car garage. All the best Sterlington has to offer.

Median Rent in Alexandria

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Alexandria is $790, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $998.
Studio
$742
1 Bed
$790
2 Beds
$998
3+ Beds
$1,328

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Alexandria?
In Alexandria, the median rent is $742 for a studio, $790 for a 1-bedroom, $998 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,328 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Alexandria, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What cities do people live in to commute to Alexandria?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Alexandria from include New Llano, and Leesville.

