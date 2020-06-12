/
alexandria
11 Apartments for rent in Alexandria, LA📍
929 Bayou Trace
929 Bayou Trace Drive, Alexandria, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
929 Bayou Trace - Alexandria - 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Townhome - $1,250.00 rent $900.
1933 Orchard
1933 Orchard Street, Alexandria, LA
2 Bedrooms
$595
1933 Orchard - off Bolton Ave MOVE IN SPECIAL - Large 2 bedroom 1 bath $595 rent $400.00 deposit Owner provides stove, refrigerator, washer dryer connections, window coverings.
5303 Rutland Rd.
5303 Rutland Road, Alexandria, LA
3 Bedrooms
$650
5303 Rutland - Alexandria - Move In Special - 3 bedroom 1 bath $650.00 rent $500.00 deposit MOVE IN SPECIAL Owner provides stove, central air and heat, window coverings, covered parking.
Results within 1 mile of Alexandria
5403 Jacquella Rd
5403 Jacquella Drive, Rapides County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
****5403 Jacquella Rd - Alexandria - 2 bedroom 1 bath $750.00 rent $600.00 deposit Owner provides stove, central air and heat, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, laundry room with washer dryer connections.
6132 Masonic Drive
6132 Masonic Drive, Rapides County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 sqft
4 Bedrooms, 3.5 bath with large den. Formal Living Room, Double Carport, Central Air Conditioning & Heating, Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hook ups. New Carpeting throughout, On a Nice Shaded Lot in quite area, Good school district.
191 Leche St.
191 Leche St, Pineville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$575
****191 Leche St - Pineville - 2 bedroom 1 bath $575.00 rent $500.00 deposit MOVE IN SPECIAL Owner provides stove, refrigerator, central air and heat, window coverings. NO PETS This unit will accept The Housing Authority will approved application.
Results within 5 miles of Alexandria
1712 Henry St.
1712 Henry Street, Pineville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1868 sqft
****1712 Henry - Pineville - 3 bedroom 2 bath $1,100.00 rent $1,000.00 deposit Owner provides stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer dryer connections, central air and heat, tile flooring, ceiling fans, window coverings, covered parking.
4003 Monroe Hwy
4003 Monroe Highway, Rapides County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
4003 Monroe Hwy - Ball - 3 bedroom 2 bath $1,200.00 rent $900.
2820 SHREVEPORT HWY
2820 Shreveport Highway, Rapides County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$550
****2820 Shreveport Hwy - Pineville - Large 2 bedroom 1 bath $550.00 rent $400.00 deposit Owner provides stove, washer dryer connections, window unit for air, separate living room and dining room, breakfast bar, hardwood flooring, gas heat.
Results within 10 miles of Alexandria
136 Langston Rd
136 Langston Road, Rapides County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
136 Langston Rd. - Woodworth, turn right on Marshall Ln, left at 1st fork, right at 2nd fork - 3 bedroom 3 bath $1,100.00 rent $1,000.
9970 U.S. 165 N - B1
9970 US Route 165, Grant County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom/ 2 bath apartment. Owner provides grass and parking lot maintenance. Apartment comes with washer/ dryer, central AC, refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher with a 3 car garage. All the best Sterlington has to offer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Alexandria, the median rent is $742 for a studio, $790 for a 1-bedroom, $998 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,328 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Alexandria, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.